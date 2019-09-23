Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Declined While Hendershot Investments Has Raised Position; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Increased Its Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Position by $35.50 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 9,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 160,620 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, up from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 8.18M shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 2423.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 4,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.97 million, up from 192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 3.90 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $94; 20/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Goel Sees Median Dots Shifting Higher (Video); 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 09/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – PRAGUE BOURSE TO CROSS-LIST DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN, EON, VW; 11/04/2018 – STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG SBSG.DE : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 71 FROM EUR 62; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS EQUITIES CUTS HAVE NOT RESULTED IN ”ANY MEANINGFUL REVENUE ATTRITION”; 29/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S IVANOV SAYS DOES NOT HAVE PLANS TO MATERIALLY CUT STAFF IN RUSSIA

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Fin Sol Usd0 01 (NYSE:BR) by 15,583 shares to 522,477 shares, valued at $66.71 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Hk Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 237,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Company Ltd Company owns 8,773 shares. Mackenzie Finance, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 103,122 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Psagot Inv House Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 43,939 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 28,200 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp invested in 19,103 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rbf Capital Ltd has invested 0.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Old Natl Bancorporation In holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 104,936 shares. Alps owns 20,571 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 276,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd reported 106,485 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

