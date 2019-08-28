Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Declined While Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Martin Investment Management Increased Toyota Motor (TM) Holding by $2.10 Million; Shares Rose

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 178,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 661,097 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.90 million, up from 482,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 98,427 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 04/05/2018 – Toyota Is Said to Plan $1.1 Billion Expansion at Canada Plant; 25/04/2018 – Toyota and VH1 Save The Music Foundation Partner On Eight-Festival Activation To Benefit Music Education Programs In Public Schools; 26/04/2018 – WCBI News: #BREAKING: Toyota announces $170 million investment to build the 12th generation Corolla. #wcbinews; 13/03/2018 – Miami Herald: The kid from the Kendall Toyota ads may have been dealing something besides cars; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TOYOTA TO ENTER CHINESE EV MARKET WITH CAR BUILT AROUND TECHNOLOGY FROM GAC MOTOR OF CHINA; 20/03/2018 – Arizona officials: Not time to rein in self-driving cars; 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor FY Oper Pft Y2.40T Vs Pft Y1.99T; 24/05/2018 – Republicans in U.S. Congress slam Trump probe of auto imports; 12/04/2018 – HINO PRESIDENT SAYS DIFFICULT TO TACKLE ISSUES THAT FACE COMMERCIAL VEHICLES WITHIN TOYOTA GROUP ALONE; 05/03/2018 – TOYOTA PLANS ONLY HYBRID, GASOLINE VERSIONS OF AURIS IN EUROPE

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 43,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,423 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings.