Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake Maintained by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Position by $874,380

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 46,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 148,881 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 102,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 7,041 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 43,325 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 39,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.27. About 307,804 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.34% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 23,902 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 264,228 shares. Wedgewood Prtn invested in 2.95% or 557,859 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 0.05% or 1,458 shares. Hartline Invest Corp reported 9,615 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Company reported 7,608 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 470,172 shares. Boltwood Mgmt reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.44 million shares. Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.14% or 276,364 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 320 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,402 shares to 33,498 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 52,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,002 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited owns 61,907 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has 17,623 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24,475 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Cornerstone Advsr owns 37 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 705 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 18,885 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc owns 537 shares. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 35,444 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 16,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Lsv Asset Management reported 1.28 million shares stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Llc owns 148,881 shares.