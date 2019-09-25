Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake Lifted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc; Nuance Investments Has Lowered Its Metlife (MET) Position as Stock Value Rose

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 322,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.86 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 3.33 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.20M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 232,087 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $83.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 344,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Mngmt owns 112,204 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Regions Corporation owns 861,979 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.05% or 15,409 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc owns 13,750 shares. 21,446 are held by Aldebaran Fincl. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 11,355 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 87,596 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dean Associate has 54,539 shares. Moreover, Arga Inv Management Lp has 0.18% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nuance Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.42% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 1.63 million shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cutler Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 3.63% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cap Ca holds 2,811 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.04% or 1,794 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Stocks Trading With a Low Price-Earnings Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Women dread benefits open enrollment, survey finds – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Is A Buy After The Recent Share Price Drop – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, 41.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.4% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 18,500 shares to 90,990 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,175 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,396 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.46 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 21,739 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 2.32M shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Charles Schwab Invest Inc owns 2.73M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 93,975 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc reported 3,205 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Piedmont Advsrs owns 11,625 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,747 shares or 0% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fort Lp stated it has 30,567 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Intact Management Inc holds 0.01% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio.