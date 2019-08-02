Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake Boosted by Addenda Capital Inc; As Amazon (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Peregrine Asset Advisers Lowered Stake

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $33.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.3. About 4.15 million shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 10,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 87,857 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 77,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 4.40M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 1,400 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 37,882 shares. Brown Advisory Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd Co holds 0% or 13,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Polar Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sloane Robinson Llp stated it has 12.65% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Reinhart Prtnrs holds 2.41% or 356,230 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com accumulated 11,634 shares. Jensen Inv Management Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 3.56M shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 76,321 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 3.19 million shares. Thomas White Ltd invested in 76,139 shares or 1% of the stock. Psagot Invest House Limited owns 39,954 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Choate holds 61,153 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of stock or 19,000 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares to 27,568 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.66 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 13,689 shares to 32,657 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).