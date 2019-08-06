Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shares Declined While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Decreased Stake by $347,904; Holder Dana Investment Advisors Has Upped Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 129,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 134,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 4.30 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 21,275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 17,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 1.07M shares traded or 54.08% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces $100 Million Prepayment of $450 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 06/03/2018 – Madalena Announces Start of Completion Operations of Horizontal Multi-Frac Well CAS.x-14 and Update of CAS.x-15 Results in Vaca Muerta; 03/04/2018 – Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Southern California; 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ: NASDAQ LAUNCHES NASDAQ FUND NETWORK TO EXPAND MKT; 06/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 41.30 Points (0.56%); 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 10/05/2018 – Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite rose about 1 percent each; 14/05/2018 – DX Launches Regulated, NASDAQ Market Technology Crypto Exchange

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 7,993 shares to 22,421 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.58% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sigma Counselors Inc has 25,266 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 65,428 shares. Pggm Invests reported 897,566 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Maverick Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hillsdale Invest owns 6,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cim Lc has invested 3.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.70M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 556,626 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 14,800 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corporation. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Principal Gp Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company owns 4,340 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 20,482 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $29.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 168,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,262 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.87% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Public Sector Pension Board has 9,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 600 shares. Gabelli And Advisers, New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Delta Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 3,090 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Invesco holds 4.11M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wallace Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 6,579 shares. Hexavest reported 165,902 shares stake. First LP invested in 0.09% or 514,822 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 326 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, Virginia-based fund reported 2,529 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.38% or 37,004 shares.

