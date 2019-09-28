Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shares Declined While Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Holding by $723,177; Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Zynga (ZNGA) Stake by $7.37 Million; Market Value Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 20.83M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.66 million, down from 22.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 18.89M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 224,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22M, up from 212,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25M for 48.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

