Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Cut Its Position as Stock Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Rose While Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 5,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, down from 10,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $142.59. About 791,570 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $556,000, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 943,741 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 26,264 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.20 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings.