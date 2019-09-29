Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Stake by $913,500 as Stock Price Declined; Intel (INTC) Position Has Boosted by Destination Wealth Management

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $556,000, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 265.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 55,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 75,819 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 20,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi sees Q4 risks for Intel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Run Ltd Liability owns 5,160 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 297,319 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Cap. Dubuque Bank & accumulated 131,090 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 1.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 27,203 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Redmond Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.06% or 51,264 shares. Moreover, Dana Invest Advsr has 1.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Co has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,132 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 144,905 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP owns 57,147 shares. 4,911 are held by Profit Invest Mngmt Llc. Acr Alpine Capital Limited Liability Company owns 5,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 2.78 million shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,661 shares to 47,367 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,570 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) CEO Brian Humphries Presents at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,948 shares to 2,976 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).