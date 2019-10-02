Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $50.68 Million; Allen Investment Management Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $8.39 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 53.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 804,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 712,022 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.14 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 1.96 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 43,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 783,412 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.20 million, up from 739,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $173.95. About 9.13M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is going abroad; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Flop Can’t Erode Tech Sector Premium: Markets Live; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Macron warns that Facebook, Google are `too big’ and may get busted up; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 24/04/2018 – Questions about Facebook personal data mining persist; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Operations Limited Liability Com holds 3,624 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership, New York-based fund reported 264,458 shares. King Wealth invested in 2,057 shares. 651,199 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cornerstone Capital Inc invested in 0.05% or 1,804 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Com Il reported 2,391 shares. Arrow Fincl has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 161,668 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,857 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership owns 324,558 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd has 1.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 57,000 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 4.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Callahan Limited Liability Com holds 2.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 61,182 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Cheviot Value Limited Com has invested 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 113,153 shares to 314,719 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 15,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,438 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 650,634 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.04% or 2.35M shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 3,715 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.29% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shell Asset stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,062 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 0.13% or 63,085 shares. Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 160 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Comm Limited reported 32,472 shares. 807,755 were reported by Madison Inv Inc. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability reported 19,635 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 13,350 shares. 4,520 were accumulated by Goelzer Inv Management.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.96M for 14.17 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 236,447 shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $154.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hamilton Lane Inc. by 217,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc..