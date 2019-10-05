Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $50.68 Million; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Raised Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 4,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 189,887 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61M, up from 185,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.36M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 53.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 804,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 712,022 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.14 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 46,234 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 243,027 shares. Hikari Tsushin invested in 29,743 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc owns 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,867 shares. Amarillo Comml Bank reported 0.22% stake. North Star Management stated it has 17,522 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. California-based Stewart And Patten Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.99% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 192,410 are held by Fiduciary. Moreover, Northstar Grp has 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Smith Moore owns 0.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 17,965 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 3,805 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 259,927 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 237,002 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant: Continued Strength Across Verticals, With 25% Stock Upside Likely In 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Finance Group Incorporated holds 1,184 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 8,818 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.49% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 20,216 were reported by Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 11,387 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Cap Prtnrs holds 0.1% or 3,687 shares in its portfolio. 36,444 were accumulated by Fulton Bank & Trust Na. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa owns 2.44% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 54,449 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 0.06% or 34,058 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 82,358 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 53,546 were accumulated by Burney Com. Tru Of Oklahoma has 15,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel invested in 311,676 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 4.80M shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 95,949 shares to 312,793 shares, valued at $90.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 460,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).