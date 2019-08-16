Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Cut Position as Market Value Declined; As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Valuation Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.66 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 139,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 2.00 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 7.84M shares traded or 143.87% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 04/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDER GAMCO BOOSTS STAKE TO 11%; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR A NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 12/04/2018 – DIöS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT WITH MIA FORSGREN, CCO; 28/03/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd: CCO Thorsten Haeser to Step Down Effective March 31; 07/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – ON MAY 1, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF IHEARTMEDIA APPROVED TERMS GOVERNING IHEARTMEDIA, INC. 2018 KEIP – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG LLOYD AG HLAG.DE – CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explor; 04/05/2018 – ITALY’S MONCLER CCO SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL”

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0% or 604,789 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 8,694 shares. Paloma Management Com accumulated 0.01% or 94,114 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 1.10 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 2,564 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Ltd stated it has 617,982 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,740 shares. Bank Of Mellon accumulated 190,603 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 49,109 shares stake. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com accumulated 9,044 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Ares Lc invested in 2.25 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 64,300 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 224,877 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 26,857 shares to 68,857 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 6.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 1.21% or 1.36 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 76,321 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Element Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Maverick Cap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 33,367 are owned by Cna. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 20,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Insur Co Tx reported 72,017 shares stake. Hilltop Holdings invested in 0.07% or 4,847 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Company reported 200 shares stake. Profund Advisors Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Renaissance Gru Lc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 353,640 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A accumulated 49,106 shares.