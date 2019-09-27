Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Increased Position by $2.48 Million as Market Value Declined; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose, Holder Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.03 Million Its Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 78.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 39,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 89,279 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 49,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.57 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 80,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 234,300 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93 million, down from 314,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,673 shares to 65,002 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 2,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,954 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Corp (NYSE:GM) by 37,815 shares to 502,665 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 7,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Soluti Com (NYSE:BR).