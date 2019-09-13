Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Sather Financial Group Has Lifted Its Holding; Flex LTD (FLEX) Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $10.94 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 2.21M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 19.33M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.97M, down from 20.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 4.73M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) to the July 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,584 shares to 182,453 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 212,573 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De. Tudor Et Al accumulated 13,717 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 127,460 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability reported 39,830 shares. Parsec Fincl Management Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 39,206 shares. 389,949 are owned by Davis R M. Dean Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 0.6% or 65,634 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 612 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp holds 14,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 16.78 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Auxier Asset Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 37,698 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ajo Lp invested in 134,394 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 338,716 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Ftb Advisors accumulated 87,611 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 756,507 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $77.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 626,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.