Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Has Cut Position; Farmers & Merchants Investments Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Stake as Share Value Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp analyzed 7,922 shares as the company's stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 14,221 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 22,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc analyzed 29,570 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 79,086 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 108,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,285 shares to 109,796 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Reality Corp (NYSE:COR) by 14,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,823 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap City Tru Fl has 1.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tiedemann Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 57,674 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading has 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Philadelphia owns 15,706 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 285,246 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 9,930 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.55% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 6.42M shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Ltd Partnership reported 10,568 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 212,354 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd stated it has 14,901 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Indiana-based Kessler Inv Gp Lc has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Vident Inv Advisory has 20,547 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 36,160 shares to 757,653 shares, valued at $27.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.04 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.