Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.53 Million as Valuation Declined; As Graphic Packaging Co (GPK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sasco Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $8.31 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.40M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Co (GPK) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 692,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.63M, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 1.57 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Improved margins for Graphic Packaging Holding in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.83M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 6.13M shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 22,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,133 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

