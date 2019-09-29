Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $762,300 as Market Value Declined; As American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. U S Global stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 22,110 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,782 shares. Mitchell Cap Management holds 0.36% or 16,954 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 12,215 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 67,216 shares. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank Corp has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 114,600 shares. New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 32,819 are owned by Ancora Advsr Lc. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 238,469 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Fincl accumulated 311,676 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Inc invested in 720 shares. Woodstock Corporation has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 370,588 shares to 9.11 million shares, valued at $599.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. On Tuesday, June 4 CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 25,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. $416,250 worth of stock was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Airlines: Beaten To A Pulp Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American mechanic charged with sabotage – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Did Spirit Airlines and American Airlines Deserve Monday’s Analyst Downgrades? – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines and American Airlines Extend Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Masters Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc stated it has 76 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company owns 427,463 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 142,019 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Llc. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 14,353 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri reported 40,461 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley invested in 2,106 shares. Blackrock accumulated 22.63M shares.