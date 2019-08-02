Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Boosted Its Position; As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose, Permian Investment Partners LP Has Increased Holding by $2.99 Million

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $189.97. About 700,732 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 884.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 442,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 492,249 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 5.86M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings.

