Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Upped Stake by $693,000; Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by $828,672

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 7,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 16,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 342,505 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26,800 shares to 132,370 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 16,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,427 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 21.65 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

