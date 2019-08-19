Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Maintained by Provident Trust Co

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 2.28 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 985,790 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.75 million, up from 976,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 228 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Ltd stated it has 1,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 2,026 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 138,190 were accumulated by Rockland Trust. Omers Administration Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oppenheimer And accumulated 51,053 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Trust Of Oklahoma owns 19,812 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj invested 2.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,736 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt invested in 83,370 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Madison Inv reported 811,281 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 170,656 shares. Georgia-based Vident Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 20,723 are held by Nomura.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or stated it has 35,170 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc holds 252,354 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 8,655 shares. 65,135 are owned by Oppenheimer &. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 18 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 15.36 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 767,747 shares. Bb&T owns 176,570 shares. Mufg Americas holds 54,628 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc reported 1.82 million shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc has 0.45% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp stated it has 3,030 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 81,699 shares stake. Calamos Ltd Llc has 517,018 shares. Hemenway Trust Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.23% or 5,664 shares.