Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Edgewood Management Lowered Its Holding by $451.86 Million as Market Value Declined; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Lodge Hill Capital Lowered by $41.72 Million Its Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,146 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 3.36M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 6.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.65 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844.11M, down from 17.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 2.62 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 11.05 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares to 162,255 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18,744 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $1.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.44M for 17.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock or 683 shares. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M was made by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.