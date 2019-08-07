Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined While Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lowered by $10.04 Million Its Holding; Red Hat Com (RHT) Shareholder Capital Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.46 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 139,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 3.18M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sei stated it has 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ci holds 1.47 million shares. Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 21,985 shares or 1.48% of the stock. 6,435 were accumulated by Linscomb & Williams. Whitnell & stated it has 31,125 shares. Altrinsic Advsr Ltd Llc reported 2.21% stake. Moneta Group Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 3,851 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 12,040 shares. Moreover, Guinness Asset Mgmt has 1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 80,854 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 39,954 shares. Beese Fulmer holds 1.19% or 83,370 shares. Los Angeles And Equity holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 544,642 shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,391 shares to 889,560 shares, valued at $146.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associates invested in 27,355 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Davis R M Incorporated invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 71,984 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 12.41 million shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 26,594 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Axa owns 76,392 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested in 16,597 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% or 1,878 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate owns 149,644 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).