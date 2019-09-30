Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined While Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $12.85 Million; As Femsa (FMX) Stock Declined, Somerset Capital Management Llp Trimmed Its Position by $931,200

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 204,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 405,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67M, down from 609,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 2.61M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.53M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 185,347 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.20 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.33 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

