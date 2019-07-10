Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position Maintained by Osterweis Capital Management Inc; Covington Capital Management Has Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $576,175

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 2.97 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 6,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,042 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 80,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 2.37M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 27,520 shares to 88,915 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 15,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,550 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Middleton Sean. On Friday, January 11 Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 838 shares. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16 million was bought by Humphries Brian.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 24,367 shares to 172,956 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,858 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

