Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position Held by Osterweis Capital Management Inc; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut Auto Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $245.36 Million as Stock Price Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.95 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 75,714 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09B, down from 77,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 6.13 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 38,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,840 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 2.19M shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 720 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 408,333 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 287,870 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Mu Investments Limited reported 3.93% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.18% or 29,946 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Indiana Tru And Investment Mngmt reported 11,589 shares. 276,771 are held by Asset One Limited. 94,012 were reported by Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Com. Whitnell And holds 0.87% or 31,125 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Investments Commerce accumulated 0.18% or 5,284 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc holds 23,902 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory owns 7,921 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 9,174 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has 31,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 34,948 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,407 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alexandria stated it has 2,188 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kings Point holds 9,887 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 244,255 shares. City stated it has 32,777 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 19,946 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management stated it has 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 49 shares to 51,738 shares, valued at $5.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

