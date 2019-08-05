Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position Held by Cryder Capital Partners Llp; Peloton Wealth Strategists Upped Its Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holding by $342,160 as Share Value Rose

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 947,675 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.66 million, up from 940,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 2.21M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $177.71. About 1.10 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Middleton Sean also sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. 1,208 shares valued at $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Icon Advisers Company has 0.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,263 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 264,228 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.08 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 25,266 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 961,214 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.1% or 15,609 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.72 million shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 16,285 are held by Carderock Capital Mngmt. Dynamic Advisor Solutions invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jensen Inv Management invested in 3.56 million shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt accumulated 70,860 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il holds 0.02% or 5,896 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 532,605 shares stake. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.88% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Manchester Capital Limited Co holds 268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 59,798 shares. Ballentine Prns Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,595 shares. First Citizens Bancorp & invested in 2,878 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legacy Prns Inc holds 0.73% or 8,554 shares in its portfolio. 1,457 are owned by Wagner Bowman Management Corp. Sandler Capital Management stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Atalanta Sosnoff Llc, New York-based fund reported 174,969 shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Van Strum Towne Inc owns 6,544 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 323 are held by Tortoise Investment Mngmt.

