Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position Held by Burney Co; Apple (AAPL) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Increased Stake by $21.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Burney Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 8,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,020 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 44,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 2.51M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $201.14. About 16.83M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,706 shares to 37,296 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,580 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 168 shares worth $11,429. 683 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,800 shares. Cibc Markets Corp invested in 0.08% or 140,570 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.48% or 23,258 shares in its portfolio. 358,297 were accumulated by Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Company. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 7,296 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,750 shares. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,174 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.26 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.20 million shares. Fdx Inc holds 6,332 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 10,214 shares. Icon Advisers reported 31,263 shares stake. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 800,185 shares. Scotia Capital has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 72,252 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 143,848 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,310 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,838 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 34,000 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Nadler Fincl Grp Inc reported 46,745 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt invested in 12,945 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 65,274 shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. Buckingham Mngmt reported 0.89% stake. Westend Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 191,226 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fil Limited reported 3.47 million shares. Arcadia Mi holds 2.9% or 52,714 shares in its portfolio. 2,517 were reported by Lesa Sroufe And Company. Northeast Inv Mngmt has invested 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 3.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Metropolitan Life Communications has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Stonebridge Mngmt Inc has invested 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reliant Investment Lc stated it has 4.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).