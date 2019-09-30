Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Value Declined While Hendershot Investments Has Boosted by $624,960 Its Position; Blair William & Company Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $1.07 Million; Stock Price Rose

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 266,361 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.51 million, down from 276,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $119.84. About 1.34M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 9,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 160,620 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, up from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 2.76M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bancorp Division holds 0.14% or 15,452 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate invested in 0.47% or 95,013 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% stake. 143,052 were reported by North Star Asset Mgmt Inc. S&Co Inc has 23,670 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 256,163 shares. Optimum Advsr stated it has 400 shares. Parsec Fin Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 8,758 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 3,481 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Td Asset Management holds 238,469 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 43.94M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Monetary Management Group Inc Inc invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Landscape Capital Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Co accumulated 4,033 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.04% or 17,445 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 112,592 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Osher Van De Voorde Investment reported 71,334 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hendershot Invests has 3.78% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 111,598 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.28% or 121,862 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Comml Bank Communications invested in 18,408 shares. 2,585 were reported by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Company. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 90,299 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.90M shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rothschild Il has 73,791 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,632 shares. Fund Management Sa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 422,123 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 13,221 shares to 49,970 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,798 shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.