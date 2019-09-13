Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined While Strategic Financial Services Lifted Position; 3M Co Com (MMM) Stake Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 78.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 39,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 89,279 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 49,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 1.44M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $172.04. About 1.18M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,673 shares to 65,002 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,329 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana Invest reported 7,904 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cryder Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 947,675 shares or 8.89% of the stock. Oak Associate Oh owns 1.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 262,215 shares. 37,698 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated owns 975 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Waverton Inv Mgmt owns 13,357 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 525 shares. Forte Capital Lc Adv holds 0.39% or 19,060 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Cumberland Prns has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hm Payson Co owns 4,145 shares. Meritage Portfolio invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hills Retail Bank And Tru owns 8,878 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc accumulated 8,773 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 68,965 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,576 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 9,097 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Spears Abacus Ltd owns 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,678 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hillsdale Management holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd reported 10,729 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 19,557 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 5,830 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 3.69% stake. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Co, a Arizona-based fund reported 16,952 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,523 shares to 100,475 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,208 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).