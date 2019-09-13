Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Raised by $693,000 Its Holding; Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Holder Atlas Browninc Has Trimmed Its Stake by $459,360 as Share Value Declined

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 158,663 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64.86. About 309,832 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s Pizza: No Need To Fight The Trend – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How The Pieces Add Up: MVV Targets $41 – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Papa John’s International, Caleres, and Standex International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “National Houston-based retailer names new board chair, mulls board expansion – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.89 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,100 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 4,766 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 48,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 73,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 5,800 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Rafferty Asset Llc has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Nicholas Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 455,790 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 38,300 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 130 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 202 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,900 shares to 29,690 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,773 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.