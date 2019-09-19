Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Lifted Position by $693,000; Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake as Valuation Rose

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 2.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 13,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 735,853 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.29M, down from 749,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.5. About 555,306 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “November 1st Options Now Available For Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 16,773 shares to 48,427 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,690 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 15,000 shares. Conning accumulated 13,223 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 0.72% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Comgest Investors Sas invested in 12.38% or 8.99M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 820,945 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Commerce has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 55,930 shares. Perkins Coie holds 0.05% or 1,889 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 486,943 shares. Moreover, Sather Gru Incorporated has 4.31% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 358,453 shares. Spirit Of America New York invested in 6,650 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 7,608 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.56 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Natl Bank stated it has 3,076 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cumberland Ptnrs reported 19,520 shares stake. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9,535 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 47,044 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.72% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Willingdon Wealth accumulated 0.08% or 1,770 shares. Bluestein R H And has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 46,788 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 6,015 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Company has 13,040 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Of Vermont invested 1.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Focused Wealth Management stated it has 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 18,821 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 18,761 shares. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 3,201 shares.