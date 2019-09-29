Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Lifted by $981,540 Its Holding; Qs Investors Boosted Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $547,372

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 15,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 142,273 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, up from 126,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 262.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 1,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $758,000, up from 603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $244.4. About 2.11M shares traded or 48.69% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,200 shares to 14,521 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,813 shares, and cut its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Since September 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $308,321 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap owns 42,748 shares. Moreover, Regent Invest Management Lc has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 578 shares. Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 17,600 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 301,501 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 997 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Accuvest Global Advisors stated it has 2,016 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 3,888 are owned by Cim Ltd Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,710 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 106,932 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 8,698 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First In owns 128 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding reported 0.74% stake. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 7,628 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technology has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,064 shares to 161,142 shares, valued at $26.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,524 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.