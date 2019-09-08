Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding Upped by Smith Salley & Associates; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Upped Its Holding

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 1.69 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS, MINING COMPANY SAMARCO TO ASK COURT FOR ADDITIONAL TIME TO CONCLUDE COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF DAM DISASTER – PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 29/05/2018 – BHP-Mitsubishi JV to sell Australia coal mine to Japan’s Sojitz; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 4,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 122,918 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 118,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Peabody Energy: The End Game – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BP to exit Alaska in $5.6B deal with private Houston co. – Houston Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Autodesk, Canopy Growth, Cree, Dynatrace, Elanco, Foot Locker, Kura Sushi USA, Lyft, Qualcomm and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BHP – Stock Price Keeps Shooting Up As The Giant Keeps Growing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares to 498,087 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 292,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,733 shares to 6,002 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,343 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).