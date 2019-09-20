Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding Held by Farmers Trust Co; As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hikari Power LTD Lifted Stake

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 14,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 67,234 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 52,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 8,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 125,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, up from 116,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 3.99 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors Inc holds 190,260 shares. Yacktman Asset LP accumulated 4.75 million shares or 2.99% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,551 shares. 229,582 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 11,570 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.31% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 191,324 shares. 7,137 are held by Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department. 30,886 are held by Btc Cap Mngmt. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi holds 271,261 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Uss Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 211,200 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 683,800 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 67,950 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication invested in 144,514 shares.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 98,580 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $68.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 91,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,499 shares to 49,716 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,256 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability reported 19,728 shares stake. Moreover, Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 105,021 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Roundview Ltd Liability reported 20,035 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,296 shares. 19,060 are owned by Forte Cap Limited Liability Company Adv. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) stated it has 1,288 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc reported 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Johnson Fin Grp Inc stated it has 4,107 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72,631 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Alyeska Group Incorporated Limited Partnership stated it has 1.30M shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 3,588 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,409 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).