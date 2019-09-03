Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding Held by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Valuation Rose, Omni Partners Llp Has Boosted Position by $7.96 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 178,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 661,097 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.90 million, up from 482,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 1.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 37,704 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Magellan Health Down Nearly 40%, in a Year: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Health inks deal with Starboard – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Health up 9% on sale rumors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down YoY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 59 shares. Point72 Asset LP owns 665,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 728,175 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 12,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 62,562 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 0.14% or 139,301 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 684 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 16,245 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co has 7,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 87,940 were reported by Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 10,680 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India’s First ‘Connected Internet Car’ – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 187,849 shares to 684,264 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 166,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.37% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,610 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.19% or 264,228 shares in its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.07% or 12,040 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 101,790 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance reported 0.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 62,128 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.19% or 10,214 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 56 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.26% or 287,870 shares. Motco has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 37,700 shares.