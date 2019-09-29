Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding Boosted by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 34,068 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 25,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31M shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares to 193,572 shares, valued at $38.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,497 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Commerce Incorporated stated it has 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Vanguard Group has 43.94M shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Co Inc holds 6,355 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 612 shares. Cap Inv Of America holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 158,043 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 47,362 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advsr stated it has 12,215 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.13% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 576 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 39,830 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Llc accumulated 4,493 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bokf Na accumulated 45,595 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.01M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested in 42,604 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 82,420 shares to 54,232 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

