Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Holding by $913,500; Third Avenue Management Stake in Amerco (UHAL) Cut by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $556,000, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 74,795 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.31M, down from 77,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $385.55. About 55,009 shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.04 million for 10.62 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 15.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.