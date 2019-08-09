Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Has Upped Position; Baldwin Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $396,900 as Market Value Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 23.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And reported 31,745 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc holds 75,103 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Culbertson A N Company invested 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Primecap Ca, a California-based fund reported 850,800 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highfields Management Ltd Partnership reported 18.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 11,986 are held by Check Cap Mgmt Ca. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.06% stake. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acg Wealth invested in 3.23% or 126,993 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.72% or 13,513 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp invested in 3.8% or 160,684 shares. Markel Corporation holds 270,735 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 3.63M shares for 3.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Valuation Update – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Cognizant (CTSH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 308,081 shares. Whittier stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Raymond James Advsr Incorporated holds 38,944 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 4,595 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 1.78M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Edgewood Limited Liability Corp holds 2.95% or 11.65M shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natixis has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Williams Jones Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,830 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 1,658 shares. Captrust owns 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 66,622 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 532,605 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 192,491 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 48,930 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $40.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).