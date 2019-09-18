Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Oppenheimer & Company Has Trimmed Stake; Msa Safety (MSA) Stock Declined While Proshare Advisors Has Lifted Position by $3.40 Million

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 16,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 34,058 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, down from 51,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 1.22 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 32,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 238,582 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 206,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 52,140 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,812 shares to 96,576 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,604 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 14.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,020 shares to 63,960 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 76,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc.

