Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Stake by $22.53 Million as Stock Price Declined; Abrams Bison Investments Has Decreased Stake in Lennar (LEN) as Market Valuation Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 2.35M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 312,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 35,494 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 348,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 1.75M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Trading At A 24% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parnassus Fund Comments on Cognizant – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP invested in 0.12% or 16,762 shares. Becker Capital invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 399,036 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 961,214 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 298 shares. Quantum Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 25,144 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 25,114 shares. Guardian L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,450 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 19,296 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,391 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 1.36 million shares. Grimes And invested in 0.57% or 99,526 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0% or 105 shares. Advisor Limited Co invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Communications holds 30,849 shares. Hsbc Holding Public has 244,264 shares. Covalent Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 9,577 were accumulated by Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust. Rbf Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 4,509 shares in its portfolio. Loews has 6,106 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has 16.44M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Bamco Inc New York reported 172,089 shares. 30.64 million are held by Vanguard Gru. Montgomery Inv Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 136,932 shares. American Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 25,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 464,247 shares. Strs Ohio reported 42,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chevy Chase Inc has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 13,871 shares.