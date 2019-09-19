Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Cut Holding as Shares Declined; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake Maintained by Cipher Capital Lp

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 915.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 96,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 107,541 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 10,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 143,786 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951,000, down from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 688,400 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,212 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa has invested 2.44% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Strs Ohio reported 296,356 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 63,085 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 9,786 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 5,896 shares. Seizert Prtn Limited has invested 0.59% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 975 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 21,143 shares stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Suntrust Banks accumulated 120,205 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,013 shares. 184,106 are owned by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Guggenheim Capital Ltd stated it has 236,379 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 15.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19,600 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.