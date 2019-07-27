Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $482,400; As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Share Price Declined, Wedgewood Partners Raised Holding

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.33 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. The insider LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974. $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by Kass Jordan T on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Echo Global Logistics Squeaks Out An Earnings Win Against Tough Comparisons – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, IR – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CHRW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management holds 52,550 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,215 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.02% or 210,493 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World holds 0.01% or 28,980 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 34,243 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp invested in 0.09% or 7,346 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 2,038 shares. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). White Pine Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0.16% or 4,857 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 3.23M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Mgmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc owns 6,141 shares. James stated it has 7,665 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 4,928 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,290 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares to 630,014 shares, valued at $105.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 235,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,262 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advsrs owns 23,390 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 10.16 million shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Limited Partnership reported 146,834 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 961,214 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 32,365 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0.54% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 117,237 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc owns 187,748 shares. Pzena Invest Limited Liability invested in 3.01% or 7.64 million shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha owns 115,420 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 880,646 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.32% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 101,790 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 5.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.81 million shares. Voloridge Management Lc invested 0.37% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 0% stake.

