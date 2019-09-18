Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $693,000 as Market Value Declined; Roanoke Asset Management Lifted Position in Coca (KO) by $693,850

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 5.47M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 1.74 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,400 shares to 15,650 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,807 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Hawaii has 29,880 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 17,723 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.17 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Reinhart Partners Inc reported 470,703 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 1,288 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Llc owns 4,080 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.04M shares. Madison Inv invested in 0.9% or 807,755 shares. Twin Capital Inc has invested 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cibc Markets holds 165,573 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset reported 10,821 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dalton Investments Limited Company reported 9.83% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 68,000 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India’s First ‘Connected Internet Car’ – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “November 1st Options Now Available For Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England & Mgmt Inc invested in 1.43% or 41,325 shares. Sageworth stated it has 1,527 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.59% or 740,449 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 560,232 shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation owns 20,550 shares. Wafra stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hilton Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0% or 280 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il has invested 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce has invested 0.87% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% or 307 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 218,981 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc owns 0.5% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11.88M shares. Rowland Counsel Adv invested in 246,186 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma owns 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,785 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 0.77% or 451,427 shares.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.