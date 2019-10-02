Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Forte Capital Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined; Hemenway Trust Company Trimmed Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $316,602 as Stock Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 97,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 4.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,060 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 24,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 820,821 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich Berg owns 79,655 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.92% or 160,519 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2.83 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp Inc holds 0.69% or 12.92M shares. Stewart Patten Limited has 2.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 252,969 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.22% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Trust Of Newtown reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards Savings Bank reported 68,402 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters owns 89,500 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Tiedemann stated it has 91,842 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Ltd Com has invested 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) reported 49,744 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Company accumulated 0.26% or 65,298 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank accumulated 0.6% or 134,791 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc reported 35,605 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Companies Making Their CEOs Rich – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better IoT Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cisco – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Major Houston-based software co. names new CEO – Houston Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NewsBreak: Dow Plunges More Than 300 on Market Selloff – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3,915 shares to 64,302 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: Is Facebook a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 1,925 shares to 34,248 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 6,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 14.40 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.