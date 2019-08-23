Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Decreased Holding; As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Valuation Rose, Holder Lipe & Dalton Has Cut by $341,325 Its Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.86M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 1.10 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 271,240 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 3,555 shares in its portfolio. Fmr has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 0.02% or 311,894 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amer Trust Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 66,128 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancshares Communications has 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,702 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 9,937 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd owns 15,550 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 87,707 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.37% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ashfield Partners Limited Liability reported 16,371 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 14,441 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advisors holds 450 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 335 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 179,546 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $23.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 317,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

