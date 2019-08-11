Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Holding Maintained by Genesis Asset Managers Llp; Perceptive Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $74.79 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 569,021 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company's stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93 million, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 413,728 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $101.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 954,670 shares. Frontier Capital Management Communication Lc invested in 0.12% or 188,328 shares. Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership, Vermont-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests owns 306,333 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Hudson Bay Lp accumulated 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.31% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Natixis invested in 9,147 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 2,118 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications reported 12,425 shares.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 185,837 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,744 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.