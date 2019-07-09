Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Holding Maintained by Genesis Asset Managers Llp; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Its Position by $3.72 Million as Stock Price Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.05. About 1.58 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 86,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,270 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26M, down from 486,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 2.03 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. 60,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $2.51 million were bought by Felsinger Donald E. Young Ray G had bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 482,914 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.52M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0.17% or 28,309 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com owns 9,121 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 819,144 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 538,000 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Oppenheimer Company owns 40,082 shares. Hl Finance Ltd Liability holds 54,744 shares. Kempen Nv accumulated 4,327 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 16,541 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability owns 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na owns 18,209 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Associate Mo stated it has 549,272 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 204,909 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Street owns 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 23.08 million shares. 105 are held by Salem Inv Counselors. Fort LP holds 31,230 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Blair William Co Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 37,930 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 62,053 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank has 20,820 shares. Field Main Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.13% stake. Monetary Mngmt Gp, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 389,171 shares in its portfolio.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 5.87 million shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72M shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra.