Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Raised Its Position by $43.24 Million as Valuation Declined; As Williams (WSM) Stock Rose, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased Stake

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 686,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5.13 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325.18M, up from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 2.95M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 99,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, up from 93,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 485,545 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00 million shares to 440,896 shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Class A by 156,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.64M shares, and cut its stake in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 112,532 shares to 8,724 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VEA) by 43,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,320 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

