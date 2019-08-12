Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Shares Declined While First Personal Financial Services Increased Position; Castleark Management Has Decreased Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $2.87 Million

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 763,364 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 21,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 4,070 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 25,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.84. About 71,529 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $94.10 million for 22.39 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

