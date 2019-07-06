Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Shareholder Horan Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Upped Holding by $307,125 as Share Value Rose

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,598 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 39,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.56 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $530.92M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23. $86,046 worth of stock was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.92% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 394,090 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.98 million shares. Beese Fulmer Investment has 1.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 83,370 shares. Heritage Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Groesbeck Investment Management Nj invested in 36,790 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 143,813 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,362 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 7,386 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cambridge Trust invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pitcairn Co holds 6,520 shares. Calamos Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mu Investments Co Ltd has invested 3.93% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sloane Robinson Llp holds 258,200 shares or 12.65% of its portfolio. Holderness Com invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,349 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,206 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

